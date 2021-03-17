Burns & Levinson Attorney Brooke Penrose Earns IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe Credential

Penrose focuses her practice on trademark and brand protection, copyright, and privacy and data security. She advises companies of all sizes regarding the constantly changing landscape of privacy and data security laws – helping them manage rapidly evolving privacy threats and mitigate the potential loss and misuse of information assets. She has deep experience counseling companies on the development of data collection and compliance programs and is well-versed in security breach response and data security best practices.

The CIPP is the global standard in privacy certification. Developed and launched by the IAPP with leading subject matter experts, the CIPP is the world's first broad-based global privacy and data protection credentialing program. The CIPP/E is the first professional credential specific to European data protection professionals that is part of a comprehensive, principles-based framework and knowledge base in information privacy. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, the European model for privacy enforcement, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows.

