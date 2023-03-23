Burns & Levinson Attorney Kelly Kirby Ballentine Named a 2023 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Kelly Kirby Ballentine has been named a 2023 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes local attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community as rising stars in the legal industry.

As an associate in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, Ballentine focuses her practice on business litigation, employment-related counseling and disputes and insurance coverage disputes. She has broad experience in a wide range of industries including automotive, banking, consumer products, loan servicing and lending, real estate, and finance.

She serves on the firm's Women's Working Group, which promotes inclusive leadership and supports the women at the firm, and as a mentor in Burns & Levinson's Mentorship Program. Ballentine is a member of the Employment and Labor group of the Law Firm Alliance, which is a network of mid-sized law firms that collaborate to share expertise across the country and internationally. For the past six years, she has co-captained the firm's team for the Lawyers Have Heart 5K race, which raises funds for the American Heart Association.

Ballentine was recently selected for the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative, which brings together senior women attorneys and up-and-coming stars of the legal profession for leadership development and mentoring. She has been named a Massachusetts Rising Star five times, and a Connecticut Rising Star prior to that.

Ballentine received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2013 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University in 2010, while attending the School of Management Honors Program.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

