Burns & Levinson Attorney Laura Lee Mittelman Named a 2021 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Mittelman will become a partner in the firm's Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group effective April 1. She concentrates her practice on resolving complex business disputes for large entities, closely-held businesses, and individuals. She assists clients with pursuing and defending contract, business tort, unfair competition, intellectual property, and security claims. She also has an active real estate litigation practice, including environmental litigation matters.

Outside of work, Mittelman served for two years on the Board of Directors for Tech Goes Home, an organization founded in 2000 to tackle the digital divide and help underserved populations access and use the skills and hardware needed for 21st century success. She has been a volunteer teacher for the Boston Bar Association's "Law Day in the Schools" for the past seven years and was a teacher with the Discovering Justice "Stand Up for Your Rights" program for two years. She also has represented pro bono clients through the Women's Bar Association's Family Law Project for Battered Women.

An avid runner and biker, Mittelman has ridden in seven Pan-Mass Challenges as part of one of the oldest and top fundraising teams, supporting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. She has run the New York City Marathon for Boston Children's Hospital, and the Boston Marathon twice as part of Team BMC, supporting Boston Medical Center's ambitious "Vision 2030" goal of making Boston the healthiest urban population in the world.

At Burns & Levinson, she serves on the firm's Technology Committee and previously served on the firm's Associate Committee. She was selected for and participated in the Women's Bar Association Women's Leadership Initiative (2017-2018) and on the Boston Chamber of Commerce Women's Leadership Program (2016-2017). In 2020, Mittelman was selected as a Top 40 Young Lawyer by the American Bar Association.

Mittelman received her J.D., summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, from DePaul University College of Law in 2011 and her B.A. from Middlebury College in 2008.

