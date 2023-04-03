Burns & Levinson Elects Three Attorneys to Partnership

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP has elected three attorneys – Michael Andreasen, Patricia Malley, and Brooke Penrose – to the firm's partnership effective April 1. Andreasen is a member of the Business Finance & Transactions Group, Malley is a member of the firm's Private Client Group, and Penrose is a member of the Intellectual Property & IP Litigation Group.

Brooke Penrose has been named a partner at Burns & Levinson effective April 1, 2023. She is a member of the firm's Intellectual Property & IP Litigation Group, where she counsels creators and innovators on their concerns and aspirations regarding trademarks, copyright, domain name, and other intellectual property matters, as well as personal information processing and data security regulations and best practices. Michael Andreasen has been named a partner at Burns & Levinson effective April 1, 2023. As a member of the firm’s Business Finance & Transactions Group, he focuses his practice on general corporate, mergers & acquisitions, finance, securities, venture capital, and private equity matters. Patricia Malley has been named a partner at Burns & Levinson effective April 1, 2023. As a member of the firm’s Private Client Group, she concentrates her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration. She specializes in helping high net-worth individuals and families transfer wealth to their next generation while minimizing taxes, providing protection against creditors, and preserving assets.

"We welcome these three talented attorneys to our partnership ranks and look forward to their continuing contributions to our firm and clients for many years to come," said David Rosenblatt, co-managing partner of Burns & Levinson. "This is a pivotal milestone in their careers and all of them are truly deserving of this achievement," added Paul Mastrocola, co-managing partner.

As a partner in the firm's Business Finance & Transactions Group, Michael Andreasen focuses his practice on general corporate, mergers & acquisitions, finance, securities, venture capital, and private equity matters. His clients include public, private, and startup companies in a diverse range of industries. He has experience representing both buyers and sellers in M&A transactions, borrowers and lenders in debt financings, and companies and investors in equity financings. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and his B.S. from Bentley University.

As a member of the firm's Private Client Group, Patricia Malley concentrates her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration. She specializes in helping high net-worth individuals and families transfer wealth to their next generation while minimizing taxes, providing protection against creditors, and preserving assets. Outside of work, Malley serves as an adjunct professor at Suffolk University Law School. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Albany Law School and her B.A., cum laude, from St. Lawrence University.

Brooke Penrose is a member of the Intellectual Property & IP Litigation Group, where she counsels creators and innovators on their concerns and aspirations regarding trademarks, copyright, domain name, and other intellectual property matters, as well as personal information processing and data security regulations and best practices. She has deep experience advising companies on the development of data collection and compliance programs and is well-versed in security breach response and data security best practices. She is an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional in the U.S. (CIPP/US) and in Europe (CIPP/E). She received her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Michigan.

