Burns & Levinson Elevates Four Attorneys to Partner

BOSTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP has elevated four attorneys – Tiffany Bentley, Eric Kaviar, David Raymon, and Tal Unrad – to the firm's partnership effective April 1, 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome these four talented lawyers into our firm's partnership," said managing partner David P. Rosenblatt. "They are all exceptional attorneys with strong practices and client relationships, and we look forward to their continued success at our firm."

Tiffany Bentley and David Raymon are both partners in the firm's Private Client and Trusts & Estates groups. Bentley focuses her practice on probate and family court litigation and domestic relations, counseling high-net-worth individuals through estate and trust disputes, divorce, and other family law matters. She received her J.D., Order of the Coif, from the University of Colorado Law School in 2008 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Curry College in 2002.

Raymon, who is also a CPA, advises clients on tax and non-tax aspects of estate planning, trust and estate administration, business succession planning, and fiduciary litigation. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2008 and his B.B.A. from Emory University Goizueta Business School in 2003.

Kaviar is a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property and Business Litigation groups, where he handles intellectual property and other commercial disputes, as well as counseling businesses about ways to develop intellectual property. He has significant experience in the fields of patent, trade secret, copyright, and trademark law. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2007 and his B.A., cum laude, from Bates College in 2002.

Unrad is a partner in the firm's Corporate group, where he focuses his practice on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, startup structuring and financing, e-commerce, and distressed transactions. He is also active in the firm's restructuring practice and has represented numerous clients in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. He received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2008 and his B.A. from Tufts University in 2002.

