Burns & Levinson Hosts Fifth Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference on September 28, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson will host its fifth annual "State of the Cannabis Industry" conference, which will focus on critical issues in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry, on September 28, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in person at the Westin Waltham Boston, and all attendees, speakers and staff must provide proof of vaccination. A live stream option will also be available.

The conference will feature an interview with Commissioner Steven Hoffman, Chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, in an exclusive one-on-one Q&A with Frank A. Segall, founder and Chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson. The expert panels and Q&A sessions will tackle a wide range of issues impacting the cannabis industry, including regulatory and legislative issues, capital markets, M&A and investments, e-commerce strategies and opportunities, and trends and developments in the marketplace.

"When we launched our conference five years ago, it was the first event of its kind with a specific focus on showcasing cannabis industry pioneers and sharing their experiences and expertise with our audience. It has since grown to attract industry leaders from all segments of the cannabis industry, including major capital market sources who are helping to fuel its growth. The conference has become a best-in-class forum and networking event, and we are excited and honored to be regarded by our industry peers as one of the leading law firms in the nation at the forefront of what comes next," said Segall.

"We love bringing people together at this conference to make connections, develop partnerships and learn from their peers and industry leaders. We are especially looking forward to gathering safely in person, after being all virtual last year," added Scott Moskol, who founded and chairs Burns & Levinson's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group with Segall.

The current conference sponsors include: CohnReznick, HUB International, Cannabis Co-Op Fund L.P., KreditForce, KindTap, Opus Consulting, Douglas Washing and Sanitizing Systems, Emerald Media Group, Needham Bank, AdaptiveHR, Agrify, Elevate Northeast, FlowerHire, Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC, and Young America Capital.

Burns & Levinson was the first major Boston corporate law firm to develop a cannabis business practice, and has been advising cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country for nearly a decade. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, private placements, venture capital, M&A, securities, banking issues, fund formation, debt and equity financing, restructuring and receiverships, real estate acquisitions and leasing, intellectual property protection, 280E taxation issues, and cannabis litigation.

The firm is well-known for its role in the cannabis banking industry and has worked with multiple financial institutions to establish a framework that allows them to accept cannabis-derived deposits. Burns & Levinson is currently working with regulated financial institutions and non-regulated private funds to set up first-of-their-kind cannabis lending programs. The firm is also among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

