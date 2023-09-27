Burns & Levinson Hosts Seventh Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference on October 16, 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson will host its seventh annual "State of the Cannabis Industry" conference, which will focus on cutting-edge issues in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry, on October 16, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Westin Waltham Boston. A live stream option will also be available.

The conference will feature a wide range of national experts and industry leaders including an in-depth conversation with Joe Campanelli, Chairman, President and CEO of Needham Bank, one of the country's most active lenders in the cannabis industry, and Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, a pioneer in the cannabis industry. Other highlights include sessions on navigating restructurings, workouts and distressed M&A; accessing capital markets in a down market; and brand/branding strategies. A CEO roundtable will explore what keeps cannabis executives up at night and will feature Terry Fitch, CEO of Good Day Farm; Laurie Holcomb, CEO of Gold Flora; Jon Levine, President and CEO of MariMed Inc.; Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse Holdings Inc.; and Darren Weiss, President of Verano.

"The cannabis industry is at a critical juncture. The current realities of market saturation, lack of capital, over leveraging, growing expenditures, and onerous taxation are going to continue to create challenges for cannabis operators and investors. However, relief through safe banking or rescheduling would create some relief, but would it be enough. This year, our industry experts will be sharing ideas and solutions related to these many economic stressors, as well as looking at the myriad opportunities that exist in this new market," said Frank A. Segall, Founder and Chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson.

"We are the only major law firm to develop a dedicated cannabis conference, and this event has become a best-in-class forum and networking platform for top cannabis experts around the country to share their guidance and insight. There has never been a more important time to bring thought leaders together to address the pressing issues our entire industry is confronting," added Scott Moskol, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Burns & Levinson's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group.

The current conference sponsors include gold sponsors HUB International and Needham Bank, joined by KindTap; Marcum LLP; North Easton Savings Bank; Opus Consulting: CPower; CRB Monitor, Elevate Northeast; Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC; Shield Compliance; Northern Bank; AAF CPAs; and Withum.

Burns & Levinson was one of the first major Boston corporate law firms to develop a dedicated cannabis business practice over 10 years ago to advise cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, capital raises, M&A, investment structuring, regulatory matters, workouts, receiverships, ABCs, and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry. The firm is also among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

