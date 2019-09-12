Burns & Levinson Hosts Third Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference in Boston on October 23, 2019

The event, which is also sponsored by CohnReznick and KushCo Holdings, will feature an interview with Commissioner Steven Hoffman, Chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, in an exclusive one-on-one Q&A with Frank A. Segall, co-chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson. This is the second year that Hoffman has participated in this high-profile event, and the two will discuss current and future issues in the Massachusetts cannabis industry.

Keynote speakers include: Dan Fireman, founder of Fireman Capital Partners, and Karen Munkacy, MD, founder and CEO of Garden Remedies.

"Cannabis is already a multi-billion dollar industry, and its growth is projected to increase at an exponential and unprecedented rate in the coming years. This is opening up significant business opportunities in the capital markets, investments and M&A areas to invest in and acquire cannabis and cannabis-related companies," said Segall. "We want to help the investment and business community understand the risks and rewards, and give them the strategies they need to take advantage of these opportunities," added Scott Moskol, who co-chairs Burns' Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group with Segall.

Past "State of the Cannabis Industry" conferences have focused on banking and institutional investing in the cannabis space.

Burns & Levinson was the first major Boston corporate law firm to develop a cannabis business practice, and has been advising cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country for over six years. Burns helps clients navigate the complex legal and business framework that surrounds the rapidly growing marijuana industry in the U.S. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis business formation and corporate structuring, M&A, cannabis and hemp/CBD banking issues and debt financing; fund formation, debt and equity financing; real estate acquisitions and leasing; labor and employment issues; intellectual property protection; 280E taxation issues; and cannabis litigation.

For more information about the conference and to register click here. For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristen Weller at kweller@burnslev.com.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation/dispute resolution, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:





Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

SOURCE Burns & Levinson LLP

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

