Burns & Levinson Launches New Probate Litigation Blog

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson today announced the launch of a new blog called Beyond the Will . The blog will provide comprehensive insight on a wide range of probate litigation topics, including will contests, trust disputes, challenges to the validity deeds and other lifetime transfers, interference with inheritance, fiduciary malfeasance, and other complex litigation issues. It will also explore the estate planning process and trust and estate administration, with strategies for avoiding litigation, in addition to covering guardianships, conservatorships, and other proceedings to protect against elder financial exploitation and to ensure appropriate medical care. The blog's primary contributors are partners Tiffany Bentley and Hether Cahill and associates Patricia Malley and Russell Smith.

Burns & Levinson has one of the leading probate and trust litigation practices in the country, with a Private Client Group that has deep experience representing clients involved in family disputes over estates and trusts, as well as in divorce litigation where complex trust issues arise. In addition to aggressively advocating for clients through court proceedings and trials, the firm's attorneys are highly skilled at resolving conflicts through settlement negotiation and mediation, recognizing that most of these types of cases are personal and emotional for clients, and should be resolved where possible with an eye toward promoting family harmony.

"We have built a team of experienced attorneys who understand both the complex procedures and litigation challenges unique to the estate and trust world, and the painful human aspect of many of these cases, which often have many millions of dollars at stake and commonly pit family members against each other," said Bentley. "This blog is a tool to help people understand how to navigate these complicated issues and what legal options are available to them," added Cahill.

