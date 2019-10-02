Burns & Levinson Managing Partner David Rosenblatt Named to Board of Directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers

Before joining LCL's Board, Rosenblatt was a member of the Supreme Judicial Court's (SJC) Steering Committee on Lawyer Well-Being, which was formed in September 2018 to explore and make recommendations regarding the state of lawyer well-being in the Commonwealth. The SJC Steering Committee was created after the American Bar Association Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being published a report in August 2017 which found, based on nationwide surveys of practicing lawyers, judges and law students, that many "are struggling with serious physical and mental health issues that are exacerbated, if not caused, by the way that law is practiced today." The SJC Steering Committee issued its report in July 2019 and work is ongoing to implement many of the recommendations in the report.

"LCL has done impressive work over the past 40 years providing support to attorneys grappling with mental health issues, addiction and stress, and I am honored to join their Board," said Rosenblatt. "I look forward to working with them to reduce the stigma of mental health issues in the legal profession and to continue finding real solutions that the legal industry can implement."

Rosenblatt has served as Burns & Levinson's Managing Partner since 1998. He is also Chairman of the firm's Environmental Group and a member of the firm's Real Estate Group. He received his J.D., with honors, from Boston College Law School in 1982 and his B.A. from Trinity College in 1979.

About Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers

LCL is the sole lawyer assistance program in Massachusetts exclusively dedicated to helping with the many personal and professional issues of life in the law. As an independent nonprofit organization, LCL provides free and confidential mental health resources, addiction recovery support, and practice management services. For more information, visit LCL at www.Lclma.org.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

https://www.burnslev.com

