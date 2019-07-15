Burns & Levinson Moves to 125 High Street, Boston

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has moved to 125 High Street in Boston. The firm signed a 15-year lease in August 2018 to occupy approximately 100,000 square feet in the 30-story, 950,000 s/f Class A office tower in Boston's Financial District. Burns & Levinson relocated from 125 Summer Street in Boston, which has been the firm's home for 29 years.

The new space features a larger floor plate across two floors – versus the firm's previous five-floor configuration – which enabled the firm to create an environment that better reflects the collaborative and entrepreneurial way its 250 plus lawyers and staff work. A grand staircase connects the two floors into one cohesive office. There are also multiple common areas – including one with a dramatic skylight – for people to talk, work and interact in comfortable environments that promote collaboration and help build a sense of community.

"We are very excited to move into our new space. We love the location bordering the Greenway and the Seaport. We selected and designed the space so that it would feel like we are truly a part of the city," said David P. Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "The space has both an urban and a calm, balanced feel, which is exactly what we wanted. We are connected to the energy of the city all around us and to each other. It is perfect."

Burns & Levinson selected elegant and unique materials and colors – greys, whites and touches of purple – for the interior design. The design incorporates sustainable furniture like the "ocean" chair from Herman Miller which is made from salvaged fishing nets. All of the offices on the exterior walls have glass fronts – bringing natural light into the entire area. Exterior offices are mostly single-sized, which allows the firm multiple options in how the offices are used.

The space was designed by an all-women team from Gensler, and the construction contractor was Elaine Construction, a woman-led business. The art consultant, Erdreich White Fine Art, is also a woman-led company.

Burns & Levinson was founded in Boston in 1960, and originally moved to 125 Summer Street in 1990. Over the years, Burns has turned its client-centered approach, prestigious national recognition in its core practice areas, smaller and more personalized service orientation, and deep roots in New England into a competitive advantage.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

