Burns & Levinson Named to BTI's 2023 Client Service A-Team

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been named an unparalleled leader in client service in the new BTI Client Service A-Team: Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance 2023. The firm was one of 200 law firms that top legal decision makers rank as delivering the best client service in the activities they value most, consider most important, and have the most influence on hiring and rate decisions.

According to BTI, "Client service is certainly the biggest differentiator among law firms despite any uncertainty in the world. It drives more referrals and inbound leads than any other source." With over 650 law firms competing for business at large companies – those with over $600 million in revenue – the firms in the BTI Client Service A-Team perform better than 70% of all law firms. Burns & Levinson was particularly a "Standout" in four key customer service metrics that clients say drive superior client relationships.

"We are thrilled that our excellent client service has been recognized by leading GCs from across the country. We have a hands-on, entrepreneurial style of lawyering that we believe is unique to our firm," said Paul Mastrocola, co-managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "With a partner-driven client service model, clients work directly with our most experienced attorneys to find solutions to their most challenging problems."

"At Burns & Levinson, we strive to always go above and beyond to ensure clients' success," added David P. Rosenblatt, co-managing partner at the firm. "We are big enough to represent clients in complex and sophisticated matters, yet small enough to provide highly responsive, direct partner-level, advice in a cost effective and efficient way."

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2023 rankings are based solely on objective, unprompted feedback from the highest-ranking legal decision makers at large companies with $1 billion or more in revenue. BTI conducted in-depth, telephone-based interviews from September 2022 to February 2023 with more than 350 GCs and their direct reports, chief legal officers, and other legal decision makers across industry segments.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates 617.879.1511 Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.345.3555 [email protected] [email protected]





SOURCE Burns & Levinson