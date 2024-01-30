Burns & Levinson Named to U.S. News & World Report's Inaugural 2024 Best Companies to Work For List

News provided by

Burns & Levinson LLP

30 Jan, 2024, 11:54 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been named to the inaugural 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For, among U.S. law firms, by U.S. News & World Report. Firms were ranked based on an objective, data-driven analysis of six factors that are important to employee wellbeing and job satisfaction.

The six factors included: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. Firms with the highest composite scores were included in the list.

"We have built a firm where our attorneys and staff can have long and meaningful careers, and we are honored to be recognized as one of the best law firms for work for in the country. We are dedicated to servicing our clients at the highest levels, and maintaining a welcoming and positive work environment where our people can thrive while feeling appreciated and supported," said Paul Mastrocola, Managing Partner at Burns & Levinson.

The Best Companies to Work For ranking is a free resource on U.S. News & World Report's website, which is designed to help people learn more about potential employers. The ratings are not influenced by any fees or data provided by the evaluated firms.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact: 










Amy Blumenthal                                             









Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                               









Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

617.879.1511                                                 









617.345.3555

[email protected]                               









[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson LLP

