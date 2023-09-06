Burns & Levinson Partner Beth R. Myers Named 2023 NLJ Employment & Discrimination Law Trailblazer and 2023 MLW Top Woman of Law

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Beth R. Myers has been named a "2023 Employment & Discrimination Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal and a 2023 "Top Woman of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her visionary work as a plaintiff employment litigator who gives voice to people who feel powerless in the workplace.

Myers is highly regarded for her formidable advocacy representing employees in cases involving claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and non-compliance with the Family Medical Leave Act. In May 2023, Myers settled a gender and sexual orientation case against the Boston Police Department for $900,000. Other recent cases include: working as part of the legal team that obtained a $3.25 million settlement from the City of Boston on behalf of a female firefighter who was sexually assaulted by a male firefighter at work and securing a $2.3 million jury verdict for a female police officer against the Town of Winthrop over unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation, a case that ultimately settled for over $3 million.

In her NLJ profile, Myers said, "Real change only happens when employees are unafraid to speak truth to power and employers recognize and fear the consequences of retaliating against those brave individuals. We must never stop fighting for workplaces that are free from discrimination and harassment."

She is currently an appointed member of the Supreme Judicial Court's Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being. Myers also serves on the Board of Directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Inc. (past president), on the Board of Directors of GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders), and as a member of the City of Medford School District Race and Equity Task Force. She is involved in the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association as a mentor in its Mentorship Program. She has held numerous leadership roles with the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association since 2011, most recently serving as the organization's president from 2018-2020.

She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.A. from New York University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.                              

