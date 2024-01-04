Burns & Levinson Partner David Rosenblatt Named to a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Partner David Rosenblatt has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top lawyers in the region who are leaders in their field with a long history of success.

Rosenblatt has been chair of Burns & Levinson's Environmental Group since 1989 in addition to serving as the firm's managing partner for 24 years. He is also a member of the firm's Real Estate Group. With over 35 years of experience advising clients on all areas of environmental law – including litigation, negotiation, permitting, and resolving hazardous waste, solid waste, air, and water issues in real estate and corporate transactions – he is well-known for his pioneering work in the environmental law field. He is particularly knowledgeable in representing businesses and large defense groups in litigation and negotiation in complex multi-party EPA Superfund cases. Rosenblatt serves as outside general counsel to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.

Since 2019, he has served on the Board of Directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Inc. (LCL) and currently serves as the Treasurer of the Board. Before joining LCL's Board, Rosenblatt was a member of the Supreme Judicial Court's Steering Committee on Lawyer Well-Being. He also currently serves on the Board of the Commonwealth Land Trust and is a member of Social Venture Partners.

Over the years, Rosenblatt has been deeply involved with the Boston Chamber of Commerce, including being a member of the organization's Board of Directors for 20 years (2003-2023). He has been active with the Boston Bar Association (BBA) throughout his career, including serving on the BBA Council for three years. Other important professional service roles include co-founding and chairing the Boston Large Firm Managing Partner Group and co-founding and chairing the Law Firm Alliance, which is a referral network for mid-sized firms across the country and world.

He has ranked in Best Lawyers in America in the Environmental Law & Litigation category for the past 29 consecutive years (1995-2024) and in Massachusetts Super Lawyers for 19 years. In 2023, he was named to the Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law and Mass Lawyers Weekly's Hall of Fame. He received his J.D., with honors, from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Trinity College.

