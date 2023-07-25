Burns & Levinson Partner David Rosenblatt Named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Hall of Fame"

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Partner David Rosenblatt was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's inaugural "Hall of Fame" and will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on September 12 to honor his long-standing leadership in the profession and in public service.

Rosenblatt served as the firm's Managing Partner for 24 years, a role he stepped down from in April 2023. As MP, he played a key role in transforming both the firm and the entire Boston legal landscape. During the past 20 years of his tenure, his leadership enabled the firm to more than double in size to over 125 lawyers – intentional growth focused on staying a mid-sized firm. Rosenblatt's legacy was creating a firm that is large enough to handle "big law" work from major clients and attract top legal talent (the firm is the 12th largest in Boston), yet small enough to provide more personalized service with a focus on client relationships. Along the way, he helped build the firm's premier practices, which include corporate/M&A, intellectual property, and business litigation – all groups that have become powerhouses in the region.

With a career that has spanned four decades, Rosenblatt is also one of the leading attorneys in environmental law and continues to practice and serve as Chairman of the firm's Environmental Group and as a member of the firm's Real Estate Group.

Since 2019, he has served on the Board of Directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Inc. (LCL), an independent nonprofit organization that promotes well-being, resilience and mental health for lawyers in Massachusetts, and currently serves as the Treasurer of the Board. Before joining LCL's Board, Rosenblatt was a member of the Supreme Judicial Court's (SJC) Steering Committee on Lawyer Well-Being.

Rosenblatt has also been deeply involved with the Boston Chamber of Commerce, including serving on the organization's Board of Directors for the past 20 years (2003-2023). He has been active with the Boston Bar Association (BBA) throughout his career, including serving on the BBA Council for three years (2014-2017). Other important professional service roles include co-founding and chairing the Boston Large Firm Managing Partner Group, which is a forum for MPs at Boston's largest firms to share best practices and issues, and co-founding and chairing the Law Firm Alliance (LFA), which provides support and a referral network to mid-sized firms across the country and world. 

With a passion for mentoring and coaching students and young lawyers, Rosenblatt has devoted, and continues to give, significant time to this work inside and outside of the firm. He currently serves as a mentor to seniors at Trinity College, where he received his B.A., and to law students at Boston College Law School, where he earned his J.D., with honors.

