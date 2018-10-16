Burns & Levinson Partner Dr. Ronda Moore Named NLJ 2019 "Intellectual Property Trailblazer"

BOSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Dr. Ronda Moore has been named to the 2019 "Intellectual Property Trailblazers" list by The National Law Journal (NLJ). According to the NLJ, each of the attorneys recognized has "shown a deep passion and perseverance in pursuit of their mission, having achieved remarkable successes along the way."

With two groundbreaking careers across two different professions, Dr. Moore is an intellectual property attorney unlike any other. After 20 years as a practicing veterinary pathologist, she harnessed her life sciences expertise to become a high-powered patent attorney with an innovative niche in medical diagnostics, interventional medical devices, and therapeutics. The NLJ notes that "the technologies she has assisted clients in patenting include medical devices for orthopedic, urogenital, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and neurological interventional procedures."

Dr. Moore has helped one longtime client obtain nearly 100 patents for a wound-healing technology for humans using the bladder of a pig. For another client, she has obtained hundreds of patents over the years for medical devices for detecting blood clotting disorders in humans.

Dr. Moore has been listed annually in The Best Lawyers in America – Biotechnology Law & Patent Law since 2014. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 1998, her D.V.M. from Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1976 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from the University of Vermont in 1972.

