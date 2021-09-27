Burns & Levinson Partner Joseph Maraia Named Go To IP Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Joseph Maraia, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group, has been named a Go To IP Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top intellectual property lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking.

Maraia has practiced law for over 20 years, handling U.S. and foreign patent prosecution and litigation matters in state and federal courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He combines real-world experience as an electrical engineer and master electrician to provide strategic business, technical and legal advice to clients. Maraia is considered a visionary by his engineering arts and biotech clients for his uncanny ability to look at a new technology and visualize exactly what the company is trying to accomplish and how it can be incorporated into a commercial product.

As co-chair of Burns & Levinson's Intellectual Property Group, he has played a pivotal role in growing the group into a local IP powerhouse with nearly 40 IP attorneys and one of the largest double "E" (electrical engineering) teams in the region. He has brought on an impressive group of high-profile IP clients including Raytheon, Smith & Nephew, Segway, and SharkNinja among others. He also serves on the firm's Executive Committee and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.

Maraia is a member of the Lasell College Board of Trustees and is president of S/A Maraia Charities. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.S. in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

