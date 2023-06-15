Burns & Levinson Partner Shepard Davidson Named BTI Client Service All-Star for 2023

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Shepard Davidson , a partner in the firm's Business Litigation Group and a member of the firm's Executive Committee, has been named a 2023 "Client Service All-Stars" in BTI Consulting Group's survey of general counsel from the world's largest corporations. The prestigious list highlights lawyers who deliver the absolute best client service above all others.

According to BTI, Client Service All-Stars are skilled at anticipating needs, practical, highly responsive, keep recommendations short and simple, and bring the best service teams to client matters. The All-Stars "continue to step up client service to world-class levels" as clients face "uncertainty" and "some of the most complex and novel issues in a generation." Specifically, Davidson gets "great results" and is "efficient and cost effective."

Inclusion in the 2023 BTI Client Service All-Star list is based solely on in-depth interviews with more than 350 general counsel and legal decision-makers at large organizations with $700 million or more in revenue. During those interviews, BTI corporate legal decision-makers single out each Client Service All-Star attorney – by name and in an unprompted manner – as delivering the absolute best client service. Law firms and their attorneys have no influence on the rankings.

With over 30 years of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in disputes, Davidson brings a deep level of knowledge to helping clients resolve their business conflicts. He has extensive expertise in virtually all phases of civil litigation, with specific concentrations in the areas of complex business torts, contract claims, non-compete litigation, and disputes involving closely held businesses. He has also represented clients in dozens of mediations and arbitrations throughout his career and is a certified MCLE independent mediator.

Davidson previously served as co-chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department, and he currently is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. He also serves on the Board of the Law Firm Alliance, an association of 57 law firms across the Americas and Europe. Earlier this year, Davidson was named a Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law School and his B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College.

