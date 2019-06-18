Burns & Levinson Partners Joseph Maraia and George Chaclas Named "IP Stars" by Managing Intellectual Property

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partners Joseph Maraia and George Chaclas have been named "IP Stars" by Managing Intellectual Property. The "IP Stars" list includes the country's leading intellectual property professionals who have been highly recommended by their clients and peers.

Maraia is co-chair of the Intellectual Property group at Burns & Levinson and is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. Practicing law for over 19 years, Maraia is considered a visionary by clients for his uncanny ability to look at a new technology and visualize exactly what the company is trying to accomplish and how it can be incorporated into a commercial product.

He provides personal, practical and strategic counsel to clients in the engineering arts and biotechnology sectors, with particular emphasis on medical devices, LED lighting solutions, sensor technologies, semiconductor equipment, power supplies, lasers, image processing devices, optical components, plasma systems, alternative energy technologies, financial services, multimedia, multivariate analysis techniques, and software and telecommunications systems. He assists clients with U.S. and foreign patent and trademark prosecution, proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as well as copyright prosecution before the U.S. Copyright Office; and patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and unfair competition litigation matters before state and federal courts, including the U.S. International Trade Commission. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.S. in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Chaclas provides patent counsel to Fortune 100 companies, world-renowned academic institutions, industry leading companies, startups and individual entrepreneurs. He focuses on acquiring and using IP assets to accomplish strategic goals, such as in negotiating and drafting licenses, preparing and prosecuting patent applications, and enforcing intellectual property rights. He has over 20 years of experience handling patent applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a wide range of technologies including nanotechnology, semiconductors, business methods, bioinformatics, telecommunications, medical devices, testing equipment, fluidics, RADAR, aerospace, engines, and quantum computing. Chaclas worked in the semiconductor area for 12 years as an electrical engineer before becoming a lawyer. He received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut in 1999 and his B.S. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1987.

Managing Intellectual Property "IP STARS" is the leading specialist guide to IP firms and practitioners worldwide. Managing IP has been researching and ranking firms since 1996. This research has expanded over the years, with more than 80 jurisdictions now covered, making it the most comprehensive and authoritative analysis of the industry.

We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate.

