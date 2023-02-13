Burns & Levinson Partners Sean Coffey, Peter Durning, Thomas Mackie, and David Rosenblatt Named 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law

BOSTON and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partners Sean Coffey, Peter Durning, Thomas Mackie, and David Rosenblatt have been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law for their remarkable achievements in environmental law.

Sean Coffey has been an environmental lawyer in private practice for almost 40 years. He is well-known for his creative work bringing innovative environmental infrastructure projects and public/private partnerships (P3) to fruition across the country, including new and upgraded drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities and a state-of-the-art nursing education center. His clients include municipalities, state agencies, developers, and institutional investors in major energy projects, including hydro-power and off-shore wind energy facilities, transportation and intermodal facilities, as well as major commercial, residential and mixed-use projects, involving environmental, land use, and remediation and adaptive reuse of Brownfield sites throughout Rhode Island. Coffey most recently served as chairman of the Rhode Island House of Representatives Special Legislative P3 Commission. He has served on numerous boards and won many legal and environmental awards throughout his esteemed career. Recent awards include: National Law Journal Energy & Environmental Trailblazer, Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame, Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly Go To Lawyers, and Best Lawyers in America – Environmental Law and Environmental Litigation (1993-2023). He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his B.S.F.S. from Georgetown University.

Peter Durning is highly regarded for his deep expertise in water and wetlands related matters. He represents public companies, real estate developers, investors, small businesses, and municipalities in environmental litigation, enforcement defense, land use, and permitting. He handles a wide range of wetlands adjudicatory appeals, solid waste site assignment hearings, zoning disputes, citizen suits regarding stormwater discharges, U.S. EPA enforcement actions, permitting, business and transactional support, and local, state and federal permit proceedings and appeals. Durning is currently Chair of the Environmental Business Council's (EBC) Water Resources Committee and is active in the Solid Waste Management Committee. He recently co-chaired and moderated two EBC programs on PFAS in Drinking Water and in the Solid Waste Industry. He is ranked in Best Lawyers in America (Environmental Law and Water Law), Chambers USA (Environmental Law) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2015-2022). He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

Thomas Mackie has over 40 years of experience as an environmental business lawyer representing businesses and municipalities facing complex environmental issues such as solid waste, recycling and renewable energy facility siting; hazardous waste cleanup; private and public environmental contracting; facility acquisition; environmental due diligence; host community agreements; cost recovery cases; and litigation of permit appeals. Mackie currently serves on the Commonwealth's Solid Waste Advisory Committee, the Board of Directors of the Environmental Business Council of New England, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. Mackie is ranked in Best Lawyers in America (Environmental Law), Chambers USA (Environmental Law) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2004-2022). He holds a J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. in biology from Hobart College.

David Rosenblatt has served as Chair of Burns & Levinson's Environmental Group since 1989, and Managing Partner of the firm since 1998. With over 30 years of experience advising clients on all areas of environmental law – including litigation, negotiation, permitting, and resolving hazardous waste, solid waste, air, and water issues in real estate and corporate transactions – he is well-known for his pioneering work in the environmental law field. He is particularly knowledgeable in representing businesses and large defense groups in litigation and negotiation in complex multi-party EPA Superfund cases. Rosenblatt serves as outside general counsel to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. He has ranked in Best Lawyers in America in the Environmental Law & Litigation category for the past 28 consecutive years (1995-2023) and in Massachusetts Super Lawyers for 17 years. He received his J.D., with honors, from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Trinity College.

