Burns & Levinson Represents Crossix Solutions in $430 Million Acquisition by Veeva Systems

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson today announced that it represented Crossix Solutions in the company's $430 million sale to Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). In addition, certain Crossix employees received long term equity retention grants valued at approximately $120 million in the aggregate. The deal, which was announced on September 26, 2019, closed on November 1, 2019. Burns & Levinson has represented Crossix, the leader in privacy-safe patient data and analytics, since the company was founded in 2005 by CEO Asaf Evenhaim and CFO Andrew Willis. Crossix will continue to operate as an independent business unit at Veeva led by Crossix CEO Asaf Evenhaim.

The Burns deal team was led by partners Gil Breiman and Mark Manning and included a large team of firm experts – in tax, employment/benefits, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and other areas – to support the corporate and M&A team.

"We have been Crossix's outside general corporate counsel since the beginning, handling everything from the company's formation and financing to commercial agreements, IP and employee matters. It has been an honor to represent them throughout their impressive journey from startup to company exit," said Breiman. "We brought all of our resources together to help Crossix achieve this transformative business event, and we look forward to their continued success as they embark on this exciting next chapter."

"Our organization has worked tirelessly to build our innovative technology and data analytics platform, which is trusted by more than 200 pharmaceutical brands, and to grow our company into the industry leader," said Evenhaim. "Burns & Levinson has been with us every step of the way, and their personal and caring client service, business advice and technical expertise has played a significant role in helping us get to where we are today."

About Crossix Solutions

Crossix partners with top health brands to maximize media and marketing effectiveness through robust data analytics. Fueled by our privacy-by-design, patented Crossix SafeMine™ technology, Crossix connects the industry's most comprehensive set of health and non-health data, covering more than 300 million lives in the United States. Crossix DIFA™, our best-in-class, cloud-based platform, allows real-time measurement and optimization of complex, cross-channel media campaigns aimed at patients and healthcare professionals. Customers include the top 20 pharma companies, leading health systems, pharmacies and other wellness brands. Founded in 2005, Crossix is headquartered in New York City with offices in Israel and Belarus. For more information, visit crossix.com .

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

