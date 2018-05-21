Burns & McDonnell Achieves No. 1 Ranking on Engineering News-Record Ranking of Top Midwest Design Firms

"We're pleased with this ranking because it is proof that growth and success will follow when you put your customers first," says Ray Kowalik, Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO. "Our growth story is due to the combination of customer service, broad diversification into a variety of services needed by our customers and a move toward EPC and design-build project delivery. The name of the game today is reducing risk for customers and increasing efficiency in project delivery. Firms like Burns & McDonnell who specialize in EPC/design-build will be among the fastest growing in our industry for the foreseeable future."

Burns & McDonnell has had offices in St. Louis and Chicago for more than 25 years and in 2007 established an office in Minneapolis to serve clients in the Upper Midwest. All three offices have grown steadily over the years and now have a combined total of nearly 500 employees. Today, more than half of the firm's 6,000 employees work in offices located throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

During 2017, Burns & McDonnell recorded $261.4 million in engineering design revenue from the Power sector, accounting for more than half the firm's total in the Midwest. Large power groups in the Chicago and St. Louis offices are currently managing large power generation and transmission and distribution projects for multiple utilities and other power providers.

Burns & McDonnell's growth is on track to continue in 2018 with the firm on track to hire more than 1,000 new employee-owners before year end.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

