Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Burns & McDonnell Incorporated (Kansas City, Missouri) is adding to an already-impressive slate of projects in Texas and Louisiana. Entergy Corporation (New Orleans, Louisiana) recently hired the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for a gas-fired power plant, and numerous power-generation and refining projects are underway along the Gulf Coast. Industrial Info is tracking more than $3.2 billion in active projects involving Burns & McDonnell in Texas and Louisiana, about $1.3 billion of which are nearing or under construction.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects involving Burns & McDonnell in Texas and Louisiana, including those for major companies such as Entergy, Valero Energy Corporation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Phillips 66.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.
William Ploch
713-783-5147
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--mcdonnell-adds-entergy-project-to-32-billion-slate-in-texas-louisiana-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300620641.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article