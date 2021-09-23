Burns & McDonnell And Librestream Partner To Implement Collaboration Platform Supporting Critical Infrastructure Workforces

Through the value-added partnership, Burns & McDonnell will support training, technology management and system integrations of Librestream's full-package solution to help clients navigate unprecedented challenges.

"We are excited to partner with Librestream and its technical excellence to enable our clients to access critical information and more rapidly resolve issues in the field," says Matt Olson, vice president and managing director of the Networks, Integration & Automation Group at Burns & McDonnell. "The integrated experience that captures and shares knowledge across project teams offers advantages in design accuracy, safety and efficiency while creating multiple benefits — both individually and collectively — through each project phase."

Evergy Ventures, a nonregulated subsidiary of investor-owned utility, Evergy, made a strategic investment in Librestream to accelerate digital transformation within the energy sector. Through its research, Evergy Ventures identified Librestream as the top provider of remote expert and knowledge management tools. Evergy Ventures is supporting Librestream with strategic guidance and helping develop key relationships with utility innovators.

"This is an incredibly transformative time in the energy industry, and it is great to see Burns & McDonnell, one of our trusted partners in our hometown of Kansas City, partnering with Librestream to continue to advance the digital workforce," says Dennis Odell, vice president of Evergy Ventures.

Librestream's Onsight platform enables workforce transformation through industrial use cases, powering the workforce of the future by combining AR, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) data visualization, as well as enabling automated on-the-job training, reducing cognitive load and driving operational insights. Onsight enables customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes such as 70% productivity gains, 65%-70% increases in asset uptime, and increases of three times the inspections per day, all with a more integrated experience that captures and shares knowledge across the workforce.

"Burns & McDonnell brings strong industry experience with digital technology, use case development, platform integrations, stakeholder management and training," says Gary McAuliffe, vice president of sales for global utilities, Librestream. "Together, we look forward to bringing all of the services and technology together to provide Burns & McDonnell clients with tools that are simple to incorporate on projects and increase efficiency and safety."

Through the official partnership, the Onsight platform benefits to Burns & McDonnell clients will include:

Field collaboration and conferencing built for rugged environments. When traveling to perform a site visit isn't possible, videoconferencing supports projects through on-site troubleshooting calls from the field to team members working remotely or in the office. Calling from the field also allows the team to capture situational information for future training and work processes.

Data gathering and knowledge capture. The technology minimizes time spent sorting through data. It has demonstrated faster field documentation than traditional methods, with Librestream noting a potential 70% productivity gain.

The technology minimizes time spent sorting through data. It has demonstrated faster field documentation than traditional methods, with Librestream noting a potential 70% productivity gain. Workflow — step-by-step guidance and ability to assign tasks to people in the field. With remote specialists a call away and guided systems in place, less-experienced personnel can perform necessary field tasks if needed. With workflows and guided forms, the software captures and organizes field knowledge automatically.

To publicly launch the newly formed partnership, Burns & McDonnell and Librestream will conduct a joint webinar on Sept. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. Zachary Wassenberg, product manager with Burns & McDonnell, and McAuliffe will give an overview of the platform and discuss a specific use case associated with bulk electric system reliability (NERC FAC-008 inspections). Sign up for the webinar here.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 60 offices globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are designed to build.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

