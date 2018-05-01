Burns & McDonnell Aviation VP Joins World Business Partners Advisory Board

Pilney has been appointed by his peers to the World Business Partners Advisory Board of Airports Council International, the global trade representative for the world's airports. The 11-member board represents member businesses in various sectors — equipment, IT, retail, commercial, consulting, management, construction, security and more — to executives and other ACI members who own and operate nearly 2,000 airports in 176 countries.

The goal: Identify, share and support mutually beneficial services, suppliers and systems, so that airports can land partners to address their growing needs.

"It's an opportunity to share best practices around the world," says Pilney, whose three-year term runs through 2020. "All the members in the ACI World Business Partners program provide great value. There's no one person or one group that has a lock on the best practices, so this is a great opportunity to share information. There's a lot of work, great work, being done in airports around the world. We find ways to leverage that great work, and great opportunities, throughout the world."

Pilney has been active in ACI-North America for more than two decades, including the past three years as a member of the organization's Associates Board, which works to further ACI's ongoing mission to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. He leads the Aviation Group at Burns & McDonnell, which has experience planning, designing and constructing projects at more than 350 airports worldwide.

