Burns & McDonnell Awarded PSMJ Premier Award for Client Satisfaction

"The Premier Award for Client Satisfaction is one we are very proud and honored to receive," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "This award exemplifies our mission of Making Our Clients Successful and validates the work we do to deliver a best-in-class client experience."

To be eligible for this year's award, firms participated in a client survey process through PSMJ's partner, Client Savvy, to measure client satisfaction in several key areas including responsiveness, helpfulness, quality, accuracy, schedule, budget and scope and fees. Results were benchmarked using quality of feedback on these performance indicators as well as number of clients completing the survey.

"Only the best of the best architecture and engineering firms can boast of winning the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction," says PSMJ Resources Founder and CEO Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA. "In any economy, this industry deals with fee pushback and perceived commoditization of services, so delivering a best-in-class client experience is one of the best ways to differentiate a firm."

PSMJ will honor the 21 firms named as this year's award winners Oct. 14-16 during the virtual A/E/C THRIVE 2020: The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for A/E/C Firm Leaders.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.

