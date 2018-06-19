Burns & McDonnell Expands Depth of Environmental Service Offerings in Denver

"Mike brings 34 years in operations, program management and technical experience in the environmental consulting industry," says Steve Nalefski, vice president, Environmental Services Group. "Mike has experience growing a team, driving performance and building additional services. He will also champion more integrated service offerings with other global practices at Burns & McDonnell for our clients."

He specializes in environmental services and remediation, providing strategic, technical and programmatic leadership and oversight in diverse program areas. Thomas spent 22 years working on site investigation and remediation projects in the federal market, managing Superfund programs for the Army, Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency. Most recently, he led an office startup, developing and managing remediation, compliance and permitting practice area groups.

"Mike has experience with strong leadership in creating a vision, building a team and successfully moving it forward," says Mark Lichtwardt, senior vice president for Burns & McDonnell in Denver. "We know he will do that here with Burns & McDonnell. His proven formula for success will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients."

Poised for growth, Thomas will lead a team of geologists, biologists, ecologists, environmental engineers and civil engineers providing solid waste/landfill, remediation, permitting, and NEPA services.

Thomas is among Burns & McDonnell's growing workforce of more than 400 environmental professionals focused on providing integrated services — from planning and permitting to remediation, demolition and decommissioning — for clients nationwide.

