Burns & McDonnell Expands Depth of Growing Aviation Team in Dallas-Fort Worth

Sims joins the aviation special systems team to focus on systems integration, wireless networks, baggage handling program management and design services for airlines, airports and other aviation clients across the country. Throughout his career, Nathan has specialized in automated material handling solutions, including delivering and operating ramp technology such as baggage handling and baggage reconciliation systems.

"Nathan, an experienced aviation systems professional, makes our Dallas-Fort Worth team even stronger," says Bret Pilney, vice president and leader of the firm's Aviation Group. "This is another way we demonstrate our commitment to expanding the breadth of our service offerings and footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth, a key location for our aviation clients."

Sims brings a decade of experience in the air transportation industry to Burns & McDonnell, and he will work to transform operational airport systems through use of emerging technologies.

"As critical technology needs rise for our clients, we are focusing on growing a team of professionals to tackle their challenges," says Scott Clark, vice president and regional office manager for Burns & McDonnell in Dallas-Fort Worth. "Adding to the depth of our team will help us be better partners and provide a higher level of service to our clients, here in Dallas-Fort Worth and nationally."

Burns & McDonnell plans, designs and builds projects for aviation clients, addressing needs ranging from safety and security to convenience and amenities. The firm has experience working at more than 350 airports in the United States and around the world.

To learn more about how Burns & McDonnell is providing solutions for modern airports, read the Capacity for Change report.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--mcdonnell-expands-depth-of-growing-aviation-team-in-dallas-fort-worth-300653656.html

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

