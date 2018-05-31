Burns & McDonnell Expands Environmental Services in Texas

"We're excited to expand our suite of EPC and environmental services with the addition of two experienced industrial water and wastewater professionals," says Mark Knaack, Burns & McDonnell regional environmental services manager. "Backed by our solid team of design, permitting and construction professionals, we're fully equipped to help our clients understand and comply with ever-changing local, state and federal regulations."

Holly Fults, a project manager with more than 20 years of environmental consulting experience, will lead the industrial water and wastewater permitting team in Texas. Fults has managed water quality, industrial wastewater permitting and regulatory compliance projects for a variety of clients including petroleum; chemical; cement/aggregate; pulp and paper; transportation; and federal, local and state government. She's worked extensively with the Clean Water Act regulatory programs for industrial and governmental agencies.

Joining Fults to support industrial water and wastewater permitting projects is Jamie Koenings. Koenings brings more than a decade of environmental consulting experience, including experience as a permit writer on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Industrial Wastewater Permit Team, with a special focus on wastewater and stormwater permitting and regulatory compliance. Her experience includes National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) applications for a variety of industrial facilities, and working with the EPA, TCEQ and other state environmental agencies on wastewater regulations and permit terms.

Fults and Koenings are among Burns & McDonnell's growing workforce of more than 400 environmental professionals focused on providing integrated services — from planning and permitting to remediation, demolition and decommissioning — for clients in Texas and nationwide.

