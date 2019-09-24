Burns & McDonnell Expands Footprint in Fort Worth, Plans to Add New Jobs

Burns & McDonnell moved from the nineteenth floor to a larger space on the seventh floor in the Pier 1 Imports Building in downtown Fort Worth. The move will increase its lease from 22,414 square feet to 26,507 square feet, creating additional space to accommodate nearly 150 employees. Burns & McDonnell plans to continue hiring engineers, architects and construction professionals to support energy, power, aviation, federal and municipal clients.

"We have proudly been in the Fort Worth and Dallas communities for more than a decade and we look forward to continuing our contributions to the growing economy," says Scott Clark, vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas. "From engineering manufacturing and power delivery solutions to designing major data centers for technology giants, we're laser-focused on creating an exceptional employee ownership culture that allows us to deliver world-class service and projects to our clients."

The firm also recently announced plans to expand the Houston office, adding an additional 300 new jobs by 2021. The growth in Texas is part of the firm's overall growth nationwide, now averaging more than 1,000 professionals annually.

The Burns & McDonnell office in Fort Worth is backed by a global team of 7,000 employees with more than 50 offices around the world, including offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin. The No. 1 ranked firm in Power by Engineering News-Record established its presence in Fort Worth in 2003 and has steadily grown its revenue each year, doubling since 2013.

