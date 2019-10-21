Burns & McDonnell Expands Footprint, Plans to Add Jobs in Arizona

Burns & McDonnell is adding 5,000 square feet to its 30,000-square-foot office in the Central Arts District in downtown Phoenix, where the firm now has 100 employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell continues hiring engineers, architects and construction professionals to support energy, power, aviation, federal and municipal clients.

"For nearly two decades, we have been serving our clients in Phoenix with turnkey engineering, architecture and construction solutions," says Patrick Edwards, vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Arizona. "With a focus on giving back to the community and developing lifelong relationships with our clients, we look forward to continuing our growth in Arizona as we welcome top talent to our team."

The team in Arizona offers a variety of services, including planning, design, analysis and construction for commercial buildings, solar energy, mining, power distribution systems and aviation infrastructure projects.

In 2019, the firm was named Engineering News-Record's Southwest Design Firm of the Year. Additionally, the firm has been named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona by the Arizona Republic and azcentral for six years in a row.

The No. 1 ranked firm in Power by Engineering News-Record established its presence in Phoenix in 1999 and has steadily grown its revenue each year, doubling since 2014. In Phoenix, the firm has managed approximately $1 billion in projects with clients such as Arizona-based utilities, University of Arizona and city of Phoenix. The growth in Arizona is part of the firm's overall growth nationwide, now averaging more than 1,000 professionals annually.

The Burns & McDonnell offices in Arizona are backed by a global team of 7,000 employees with more than 50 offices around the world.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Lydia Schroeder, Burns & McDonnell

812-630-0796

lbschroeder@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

https://www.burnsmcd.com

