Burns & McDonnell Grows Commissioning Team in New Directions

"Having someone on our team who's solely focused on the success of the design and construction of building enclosures is extremely valuable," says David Meyers, national manager of commissioning with Burns & McDonnell, who also is AIA Representative for commissioning for the American Institute of Architects. "Bringing the expertise of Alex's building envelope knowledge is critical to the success of our projects and our clients. It is a real differentiator for Burns & McDonnell."

Connor, with more than 10 years of experience, helps facilitate design, construction and commissioning for building enclosure systems (BECx), with a focus on constructability, durability, serviceability and energy performance. She offers recommendations on the enclosure, lab and field testing and scheduling of BECx-related activities to help mitigate delays during the construction phase.

She brings expertise with LEED v4 requirements, including enhanced envelope commissioning, and can help clients identify opportunities to earn LEED credits.

"Building envelopes have become increasingly sophisticated with new technologies, and building codes and standards are continuously changing," says Ken Shaefer, senior project manager with the construction team at Burns & McDonnell. "Her depth of knowledge of building construction and climates across the U.S. allows us to hone in on the right solutions for our clients."

She also continues to create training and educational programs for architects across the U.S. Connor works nationwide from the firm's office in Washington, D.C.

The commissioning team at Burns & McDonnell includes 129 commissioning (Cx) specialists in every discipline, including building enclosure. The team has managed 30 building enclosure commissioning programs for federal, public and private clients across the U.S. in the last three years alone. Burns & McDonnell is the nation's third largest commissioning services firm, according to the MEP Commissioning Giants survey, conducted annually by Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine.

