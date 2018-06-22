Burns & McDonnell Growth Reflected on ENR Top 500 Rankings

In the widely watched ENR rankings of more than 50 sectors served by engineering and architecture design firms, Burns & McDonnell appeared among the top 10 firms in 14 categories and was in the top 20 in 19 categories. Burns & McDonnell reported results in 31 of the industrial, commercial, retail and government sectors tracked by ENR.

Burns & McDonnell again ranked highly in nearly all the Power categories, including a No. 1 ranking in electrical Transmission & Distribution engineering, No. 3 in Fossil Fuel-based generation, No. 2 in Cogeneration plants, No. 5 in Wind power, No. 8 in Solar power and No. 9 in Nuclear power.

Burns & McDonnell moved up in 12 category rankings, led by a move from 22 to 13 in the Pipeline engineering services category and a move from 14 to 7 in the Water Treatment category. In the overall ranking of Top 500 design firms released by ENR earlier this year, Burns & McDonnell ranked No. 9, up from No. 16 the previous year. It was the first time in the firm's history it has finished in the top 10 on the ENR Top 500 ranking.

The power sector remains strong for Burns & McDonnell due to a continued need to update aging power delivery infrastructure as well as a continued transition of power generation assets toward renewable sources of energy and modular, fast-start power plants that are typically fueled with natural gas.

"There are a few key trends driving growth across all the sectors we serve," says Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik. "A strong economy and low energy prices are at the top of the list. Another key trend is the need for greater resiliency in the essential infrastructure our country depends on. Catastrophic storms, cybersecurity threats and the aging of our infrastructure along with heavier use of that infrastructure are increasing the need for capital investment. Another trend is Owner's wanting more schedule and budget certainty, which benefit firms like ours that specialize in successful design-build and engineer-procure-construct project delivery."

In addition to the Power rankings, Burns & McDonnell ranked among the top 20 in these categories:

No. 3 in Aerospace

No. 4 in Airports

No. 5 in Government

No. 5 in Transmission Cables

No. 6 in Food and Beverage

No. 7 in Refineries

No. 7 in Water Treatment

No. 10 in Environmental Site Assessment and Compliance

No. 11 in Wastewater Treatment

No. 13 in Pipelines

No. 13 in Chemical Plants

No. 15 in Chemical and Soil Remediation

No. 20 in Sanitary and Storm Sewers

