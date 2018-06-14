Burns & McDonnell Hires Leader in Controls Engineering

"Scott has experience as a technical engineer, project manager and technology leader on capital investment projects across North American paper products plants," said Jon Wright, vice president, Food & Consumer Products Group. "His background and technical knowledge will expand the depth of service offerings we can provide to clients."

In his prior role, he set the standards for the paper products plants, providing experience in controls and instrumentation, including networking, virtualization and safety design. As a senior instrument and controls engineer for Burns & McDonnell, he will work with clients to update their safety standards to be more cost-effective and meet safety performance level requirements using new technology and products. He will also contribute to engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects for the firm.

"For our clients, consumer goods is a highly competitive market," says Robert Fredrich, section manager, Food & Consumer Products Group. "Scott brings a unique skill set to the team to help our clients solve challenges and streamline their plant functions."

The Food & Consumer Products Group is part of the Global Facilities Services Group at Burns & McDonnell, helping clients design and procure the systems needed to bring a new line to fruition, from supply chain management and material handling to processing and packaging.

