Burns & McDonnell Hires Leader in Industrial Automation

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 years of experience in warehouse and manufacturing automation, Alfredo Valadez is joining Burns & McDonnell to design and implement innovative industrial automation solutions for clients across the U.S.

"Alfredo is leading the way in developing automated solutions for manufacturing and warehouse environments," says Scott Clark, Burns & McDonnell vice president and general manager of Dallas and Fort Worth offices. "His background and technical knowledge are major assets as we continue to develop advanced solutions for our clients."

Throughout Valadez's career, he has developed state-of-the-art technology to advance industrial automation, including a robotic truck loading and unloading system and a robotic palletizing system for confined spaces.

"As the U.S. manufacturing sector strives to find ways to stay competitive globally, it's critical to optimize processes in the most cost-effective way – and there are a lot of automation solutions that make it possible," says Valadez. "On the warehouse side, automation is still new and there is a lot of opportunity to implement new technology to improve processes. My job is to help clients uncover the best technology solutions that meet their specific needs."

Burns & McDonnell ranks among the top 20 Manufacturing Design Firms by Engineering News-Record. Throughout the past seven decades, Burns & McDonnell has completed more than 8,000 manufacturing facility projects.

