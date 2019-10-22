Burns & McDonnell Launches 1898 & Co. -- A New Future-Focused Consultancy Arm

The launch of 1898 & Co. will generate new job opportunities with a focus on growing tech and management consulting talent. The new brand follows the firm's continued efforts to hire 1,000 new employees each year. Since the inception of the development of 1898 & Co. began in 2017, the group grew 55%. In the next five years following the launch, 1898 & Co. projects to grow by 80%.

"As a company, Burns & McDonnell has been designing and building clients' futures since 1898," says Ray Kowalik, CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "Staying in stride with the modern world takes intelligent investment and optimized business strategy. The consultants and technologists at 1898 & Co. are well-equipped to provide effective solutions to meet the needs of constantly changing markets."

1898 & Co. will provide business, technology and security solutions consulting services, including:

Business Optimization & Strategic Asset Planning

1898 & Co. leverages business architecture frameworks and deep knowledge of assets to provide data-driven solutions that improve infrastructure portfolios and optimize business outcomes.

Digital Transformation & Software Solution Development

As digital strategies must advance alongside business objectives to remain competitive in shifting markets, 1898 & Co. delivers software solutions, digital road maps and integration services to equip and inform the enterprise.

Security & Compliance

1898 & Co. supports the development of systematic, structured and holistic strategies and programs for risk management against cyber and physical threats while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"We understand our clients' business objectives because we helped create their most critical infrastructure," says Chris Underwood, general manager, 1898 & Co. "1898 & Co., together with Burns & McDonnell, is capable of delivering value across the entire life cycle of an asset — whether physical or digital, from conception to construction and through operations — by driving smarter decisions, improving performance and maximizing value, faster and more transparently than ever."

While the diverse solutions provided by 1898 & Co. are distinct from traditional AEC services offered by the rest of the firm, 1898 & Co. will not be a separate company and will continue to serve new and existing customers as an integral part of the Burns & McDonnell family.

1898 & Co. has added new products, services, depth and capabilities to drive clients' modernization efforts, including:

AssetLens, a new cloud-based Software as a Solution (SaaS) technology to allow clients to better connect operational conditions with financial decision-makers. AssetLens aggregates existing data, enriching it with key health algorithms and priority metrics to inform capital expenditure decisions.

An Oil, Gas & Chemical Consulting team whose experienced professionals deliver business and technology solutions to the oil and gas industry.

Seasoned management consultants to provide clients with critical strategies for business and digital transformation.

"Robust solutions need to work in the real world, not just exist on the drawing board. 1898 & Co. was born to catalyze that purpose," says Underwood. "We are inspired to imagine what comes next — and then help clients through the complexities of bringing it to life. At 1898 & Co., we show our clients the way forward. Then, alongside Burns & McDonnell, we deliver it."

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co., part of Burns & McDonnell, is where experience and foresight come together to unlock lasting business, technology and security advancements. We aim to futureproof your portfolio and turn data into action across the entire asset life cycle. We innovate today to fuel your future growth, catalyzing meaningful insights to drive smarter decisions, improve performance and maximize value. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com.

