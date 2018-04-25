Burns & McDonnell Moves up to No. 9 on Widely-Watched ENR Top 500 Design Firms Ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued growth in all major service specialties has fueled a substantial jump for Burns & McDonnell in the Engineering News-Record (ENR) annual ranking of Top 500 engineering and design firms. Burns & McDonnell ranked No. 9 on the Top 500 Design Firms list on overall design revenue of $1.47 billion, up from No. 16 on the 2017 list. It is the first time in the firm's history it has finished in the top 10 on the ENR Top 500 ranking.
Burns & McDonnell also ranked No. 1 in the ENR listing of top firms in the Power category, thanks to continued demand for electrical transmission, distribution and generation projects. Despite a leveling in overall demand for electricity nationwide, the power sector remains a strong business sector for Burns & McDonnell due to the accelerating movement toward renewable sources of energy and a nationwide imperative to improve reliability and resiliency of the power grid.
"This is an exciting time for companies like ours that specialize in delivering large-scale capital projects," says Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik. "Between new corporate tax law changes and relatively cheap energy prices, we're seeing some major investments come back to the US. Those factors, plus continued movement toward design-build/EPC project delivery have been the key drivers of our year-over-year growth."
"Renewables and new technologies have already impacted many of the projects Burns & McDonnell is now doing," says John Olander, President of Burns & McDonnell's Transmission & Distribution Division. "Storage, distributed generation, and electrification, especially electric vehicles, have had an impact in some areas and as technologies advance, will further impact our grid. We anticipate a substantial effort around distribution modernization as we require our systems to do many new things. We see these trends driving continued change and growth in this sector."
In addition to the Power ranking, Burns & McDonnell continued to climb among the top 20 rankings in these categories:
- No. 14 in Manufacturing
- No. 15 in Sewer & Solid Waste
- No. 16 in Water (first time in top 20)
- No. 16 in Industrial Process/Petroleum
- No. 8 in Telecommunications (first time top 20)
