Burns & McDonnell Moves up to No. 9 on Widely-Watched ENR Top 500 Design Firms Ranking

Burns & McDonnell also ranked No. 1 in the ENR listing of top firms in the Power category, thanks to continued demand for electrical transmission, distribution and generation projects. Despite a leveling in overall demand for electricity nationwide, the power sector remains a strong business sector for Burns & McDonnell due to the accelerating movement toward renewable sources of energy and a nationwide imperative to improve reliability and resiliency of the power grid.

"This is an exciting time for companies like ours that specialize in delivering large-scale capital projects," says Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik. "Between new corporate tax law changes and relatively cheap energy prices, we're seeing some major investments come back to the US. Those factors, plus continued movement toward design-build/EPC project delivery have been the key drivers of our year-over-year growth."

"Renewables and new technologies have already impacted many of the projects Burns & McDonnell is now doing," says John Olander, President of Burns & McDonnell's Transmission & Distribution Division. "Storage, distributed generation, and electrification, especially electric vehicles, have had an impact in some areas and as technologies advance, will further impact our grid. We anticipate a substantial effort around distribution modernization as we require our systems to do many new things. We see these trends driving continued change and growth in this sector."

In addition to the Power ranking, Burns & McDonnell continued to climb among the top 20 rankings in these categories:

No. 14 in Manufacturing

No. 15 in Sewer & Solid Waste

No. 16 in Water (first time in top 20)

No. 16 in Industrial Process/Petroleum

No. 8 in Telecommunications (first time top 20)

