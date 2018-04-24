Burns & McDonnell Named No. 8 on the 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

"Leaders with other companies have asked me what we do to consistently be a great place to work," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "They ask it like it's an idea or a benefit. We approach our work with one simple question: How would you make your decisions if you owned the company?"

"Being a 100 percent employee-owned company has created our foundation to being a great workplace. We all act like we own the place — because we do. It truly creates a culture of accountability, entrepreneurship and teamwork to make each other and our clients successful. That is our secret sauce."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services stand out for thriving in the competitive marketplace. Burns & McDonnell also earned a spot-on Fortune's 2018 Best Companies to Work For list for the eighth consecutive year, and also ranked as a Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal and more than 20 other publications across the country.

"Great Place to Work is proud to have these Best Workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Burns & McDonnell set the bar for other Consulting & Professional Services companies by practicing what they preach."

The Best Workplaces in the Consulting & Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be the Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 51,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Consulting & Professional Services. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

