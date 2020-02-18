Burns & McDonnell Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th year, Burns & McDonnell has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. The 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm secured the No. 65 spot on this year's list.

"Our firm's widespread recognition as a great place to work is a testament to the strength of our employee ownership culture," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "As employees AND 100% owners of our firm, our employee-owners' unwavering commitment to excellence sharpens our collective vision and drives innovation, cultivating an environment of accountability, transparency and trust.

"This ownership mentality attracts the best of the best in the industry and produces remarkable solutions for our clients. We want individuals who boldly go, who wholeheartedly believe in our employee ownership culture and who live and breathe client service."

The 2020 Fortune rankings are based on nationwide survey responses from more than 650,000 employees evaluating their company culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include employee trust in company leadership, respect with which employees are treated, fairness of workplace decisions and camaraderie among co-workers.

Burns & McDonnell has consistently earned best place to work honors from more than 30 other local publications and organizations across the country.

"Our employee ownership culture fuels a spirit of collaborative innovation that lies at the heart of everything we do," says Kowalik. "From our founders' fearless entrepreneurism establishing our firm in 1898 to tackling some of the largest infrastructure challenges in the country, we have always been committed to making our clients successful.

"As employee-owners, we know accountability, empowerment and respect are key ingredients in our recipe for exceptional service. Each of us feels a strong sense of responsibility to better the lives of those around us, both in the workplace and throughout our local communities. This responsibility is not an obligation, but a privilege — one we will continue to proudly fulfill for decades to come."

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2020 winners continue to exemplify that a high-trust workplace culture produces better business results. Great Place to Work research shows companies on the list regularly outperform the stock market, top industry rivals in talent retention and demonstrate higher levels of productivity than peers.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All — for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Burns & McDonnell also was ranked as a 2019 Best Workplace Among Consulting and Professional Services Companies by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

To see the full list of the 2020 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here. To see the schedule for all Great Place to Work Best Workplace lists and more information on how to apply, visit Great Place to Work's website.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 7,600 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

