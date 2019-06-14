Burns & McDonnell Network Integration and Automation Team Expands Capabilities with Broadband Telecommunications Specialists

With the rapid buildout of the distribution grid to accommodate a wave of renewable distributed energy resources, utilities nationwide are turning to broadband and related communications technologies for better control and accelerated response times. Field area networks form the backbone of these communications systems, accommodating sensors, data monitoring and other equipment to provide uninterrupted voltage flow and power quality.

"Bruce, Don and Kevin are important additions to our telecommunications team," says Matt Olson, telecommunications projects director with Burns & McDonnell. "They bring experience in design and system architecture for broadband wireless, radio frequency and wireline technologies needed to implement control systems that our electrical grid requires. We are installing all kinds of sensors, controls and communications devices on the grid as we move toward two-way power flows where energy producers and consumers become even more diverse."

All three have experience in designing the system architecture required under LTE standards for wireless broadband communications for data terminals and control devices. Albright has experience with utility field area networks utilizing LTE, with background designing and operating network cores and developing staff and operations standards for utility business units. Gawf, with a background in LTE radio access networks (RAN)/distributed antenna systems, has worked with carriers and served customers in dense urban population centers. Robison specializes in LTE RAN, with experience in radio frequency systems design for rural areas.

"Utilities must meet new demands that no one was thinking about even just a few years ago," Olson says. "Bruce, Don and Kevin bring insight that will help our utility customers make the right decisions as they prepare for a rapidly changing power network."

