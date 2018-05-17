Burns & McDonnell Prepares to Double in Size in the Denver Metro

"We're proud to be a part of the Denver community and help strengthen the infrastructure that supports communities across the Rocky Mountain region," says Mark Lichtwardt, Burns & McDonnell senior vice president and general manager of the firm's Denver office. "We're focused on growing locally so we can extend our reach and provide even more sustainable solutions to our clients."

Backed by an international team of more than 6,000, the firm's Denver office supports the Rocky Mountain region with a wide range of services including design-build construction; water and wastewater; electrical transmission and distribution; power generation; manufacturing and facility solutions; oil and gas and environmental. In 2017, the office successfully managed $167 million in projects for clients across the U.S.

Burns & McDonnell currently ranks among Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s top 10 design firms in the U.S. The firm is also one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and has been recognized by more than 20 publications as a best place to work across the country, including the Denver Post and Denver Business Journal. Lichtwardt says the foundation of its award-winning company culture is employee ownership.

"When you make employees company owners, you create an incredible collaborative, transparent and innovative workplace environment," says Lichtwardt. "We've been 100 percent employee-owned for more than three decades and have seen this first-hand. Our workplace environment helps us attract and retain the most creative, entrepreneurial and client-focused professionals in the industry — a team ready to solve our clients' and communities' toughest challenges."

