Burns & McDonnell Projects From Around the Country Earn Regional Best Project Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Burns & McDonnell projects have received Best Project Awards from Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine in the publication's respective regions and an additional two projects received ENR Awards of Merit. Three projects also have won Excellence in Safety Awards of Merit from the publication.

The regional Best Project winners were:

Terrebonne to Bayou Vista Transmission Upgrade, South-Central Louisiana

Category: Energy/Industrial

A 24-mile upgrade to a critical section of the Entergy-Louisiana transmission grid was named as Best Project in the ENR-Texas/Louisiana region. The project crossed through the ecologically diverse bayous of Southern Louisiana and has brought needed resiliency in an area that often faces extreme weather events.

F.D. Kuester and A.J. Mihm Generating Stations, Baraga and Marquette counties, Michigan

Category: Energy/Industrial

A project to add two new reciprocating engine power facilities for Upper Michigan Energy Resource Corp. (UMERC) was selected as Best Project winner in the ENR-Midwest region. The new F.D. Kuester and A.J. Mihm plants provide needed grid support from fast start engines and are among the most automated in the industry.

Rawhide Energy Station, Coal Combustion Residuals Upgrade, Larimer County, Colorado

Category: Energy/Industrial

A coal combustion residuals project for Platte River Power Authority's Rawhide Energy Station has won Best Project honors in the ENR-Mountain States region. Located in Larimer County, Colorado, the plant was upgraded via an innovative bottom ash system solution that addresses both CCR groundwater separation and the removal of ash from transport water.

Colorado Air National Guard Readiness Hangar at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado

Category: Green Design

A renovation to Building 909, a facility that has long provided support for the 140th Fighter Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard, has won Best Green Design project in the ENR-Mountain States region. The comprehensive remodel project was designed to LEED and high performance, sustainable building standards and incorporated geothermal heating and cooling, LED lighting technology and more.

Sycamore to Peñasquitos 230-kV Transmission Line, San Diego County, California

Category: Energy/Industrial

A project to increase the efficiency and supply of renewable generated power for San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has won Best Project honors in the ENR-California region. The new 230-kv transmission line connected the existing SDG&E Sycamore Canyon and Peñasquitos substations along three miles of overhead steel poles and 12 miles of underground cable to serve most of San Diego County. Burns & McDonnell provided engineering and construction management services for the project.

The regional Award of Merit winners were:

Carlsbad Energy Center, San Diego, California

Category: Energy/Industrial

A project to design and construct the new Carlsbad Energy Center has won an Award of Merit in the ENR-California region. This 527-megawatt simple-cycle, gas-fired power facility was built on a brownfield site located on a former fuel tank farm and now provides low-carbon power capacity to customers of San Diego Gas & Electric.

Southwest Airlines, LAX Terminal 1 Redevelopment Program, Los Angeles, California

Category: Excellence in Safety Award of Merit, Transportation

A comprehensive modernization of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for Southwest Airlines has won an Award of Merit for Safety and a separate Award of Merit in the Transportation category in the ENR-California region. Burns & McDonnell partnered with Southwest Airlines and PGAL Inc. to provide civil engineering design services for ramp and apron layouts, fueling facilities and underground utilities.

Combined Heat and Power Facility for Architect of the Capitol, Washington, D.C.

Category: Excellence in Safety Award of Merit

A project to design and build a new combined heat and power plant serving the U.S. Capitol was selected for an Award of Merit for Safety in the ENR-Mid-Atlantic region. The new plant will more efficiently cogenerate electricity and steam while helping to reduce Capitol Power Plant's carbon footprint.

Quenett Creek Substation for Bonneville Power Administration, Oregon

Category: Excellence in Safety Award of Merit

This greenfield 230-kilovolt substation project was selected for an Award of Merit for Safety in the ENR-Northwest region. The project experienced zero recordable incidents even though it was constructed on an aggressive schedule in challenging weather conditions.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Kristi Widmar, Burns & McDonnell

816-448-7379

klwidmar@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

