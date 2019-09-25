Burns & McDonnell Providing Architecture and Engineering Services for Southern California Edison, Supporting Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction company, is among the firms selected to provide architecture and engineering services for Southern California Edison (SCE), supporting the utility's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas and install electric vehicle infrastructure.

Electrifying transportation is a main pillar of SCE's vision for helping to achieve California's climate and air quality goals. The utility projects the need for more than 7 million electric vehicles on California highways by 2030. To help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, SCE has adopted Charge Ready, a suite of programs and pilots that support the expansion of electric vehicle charging at homes, workplaces, schools and public places, as well as fleet and industrial vehicle charging.

Burns & McDonnell will support SCE by providing design and engineering services, which includes:

Documenting general site information, existing site conditions and proposed site improvements that are necessary for updated utility infrastructure.

Providing land surveying, cost analysis, environmental and permitting services as well as geotechnical, civil and electrical engineering.

Preparing design documents and supporting construction efforts.

Obtaining construction permits for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Outlining procurement of materials and quantities needed for construction.

"We're honored to support SCE in its efforts to provide our community with 21st-century electrification solutions," says Renita Mollman, vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in California. "With an integrated team of consultants, engineers, estimators and construction professionals, we bring institutional knowledge, past project experience and an understanding of client needs for the transportation electrification market."

SCE, one of the nation's largest electric utilities, serves a population of approximately 15 million within Central, Coastal and Southern California. Since 2006, Burns & McDonnell has completed nearly 150 projects for SCE, including the Tehachapi Renewable Transmission Project (TRTP), a new 260-mile transmission line to deliver up to 4,500 megawatts of renewable energy to SCE customers.

Burns & McDonnell, ranked No. 1 in power by Engineering News-Record, has more than 50 offices across the country, including more than 220 full-time employees in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California. The firm has supported transportation electrification projects with airports, electric vehicle manufactures, cities, seaports and transit authorities — including projects with Foothill Transit, Greenlots, New Flyer, Port of Oakland and the Port of Los Angeles.

