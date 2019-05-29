Burns & McDonnell Ranks No. 1 on 2019 List of Top Design Firms in New England

WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture and construction firm, has been named ENR New England's 2019 Top Design Firm in New England. This year's list of firms reported $12.42 billion in 2018 revenue across the region, which comprises Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Burns & McDonnell permanently established its presence in the Northeast in 2008 in Wallingford, Connecticut. Since then, it has grown from a few employees to more than 400 in offices located in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"We are proud to rank No. 1 in the region — an achievement made possible by always putting our clients first, having a diverse team of professionals and capabilities under one roof and offering a large suite of project delivery models," says Brett Williams, president and general manager of Burns & McDonnell offices across the Northeast.

Burns & McDonnell revenue in New England was $256.44 million in 2018, up $58.72 million, or 30%, from $197.72 million a year earlier. Throughout the past year, the firm's employee-owners supported a wide range of projects and programs including electrical transmission and distribution, power generation, offshore wind, environmental, manufacturing, food and consumer products, physical and cybersecurity, aviation and federal facilities, project controls, program management, consulting and design-build.

Burns & McDonnell permanently established its presence in the Northeast in 2008 in Wallingford, Connecticut. Since then, it has grown from a few employees to more than 400 in offices located in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

In addition to being the highest-ranking design firm in New England, Burns & McDonnell also is ranked No. 1 in Power and among the top 10 design firms nationally by Engineering News-Record.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Elle Martens, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-3147

ejmartens@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

