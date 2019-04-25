Burns & McDonnell Ranks No. 10 on List of Top 500 Design Firms

Burns & McDonnell again topped the Power category with a No. 1 ranking overall. The Burns & McDonnell electrical transmission & distribution group is the firm's largest service specialty. The continued transition of the power industry toward renewable generation, electrification of passenger and commercial vehicles and continued need for new, flexible fossil-fueled generation plants was a key factor in the firms continued strength in this sector.

"We don't strive to be the biggest, we strive to make our customers successful," says Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik. "We provide a diversified suite of services so we can tackle any challenge our customer has. We know that diversification of services adds value to our customers. That customer focus leads to our growth.

"In addition, customers are increasingly wanting predictable results with regard to safety, cost and schedule certainty and wanting us to provide that. Meeting this desire requires having a large suite of service offerings and contract delivery methods in your portfolio. Integrated design-build, program management and having strong inhouse construction capabilities like we do with our construction staff and with our AZCO and Ref-Chem subsidiaries gives us the ability to deliver the predictability our customers are expecting."

In addition to the Power sector, Burns & McDonnell ranked among the top 20 in these categories:

