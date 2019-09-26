Burns & McDonnell Reaches Substantial Completion for Canal 3

Canal 3 is located on Cape Cod in the town of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on a 12-acre site adjacent to an existing, affiliated two-unit power generation facility. It was acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in 2018.

The project achieved significant cost efficiencies by utilizing existing transmission interconnections, a natural gas pipeline and fuel storage tanks. The plant features the first General Electric (GE) 7HA.02 gas turbine operating in simple-cycle mode to be fitted with hot selective catalytic reduction (SCR) equipment. An affiliate of NRG Energy, Inc. provided project management services for Canal 3's owner.

"Canal 3 is a great example of how new advanced-class gas turbine technology can provide very economical grid support with industry-leading fast start capability to reach full load in under 10 minutes," says Rick Halil, president of the Energy Group at Burns & McDonnell. "This was a great project thanks to the efforts of a dedicated team and client support that went above and beyond every step of the way."

The new dual-fuel power facility utilizes natural gas as its primary fuel source but can switch to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel if needed.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (stonepeakpartners.com) is an infrastructure-focused private equity firm with over $16 billion of assets under management and with offices in in Houston, New York, and Austin. Stonepeak invests in long-lived, hard-asset businesses and projects that provide essential services to customers, and seeks to actively partner with high-quality management teams, facilitate operational improvements, and provide capital for growth initiatives.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-4369

meyoung@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

