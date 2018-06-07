Burns & McDonnell Retains No. 1 Spot on 2018 Engineering News-Record Ranking of Top Design Firms in Texas Region

"There are a lot of great firms in our region so it's always gratifying to see our success recognized," says Leslie Duke, Burns & McDonnell president and general manager of the Houston regional office. "Our formula is the same as it's always been – to focus on client service and offer a full range of project delivery models providing risk-sharing, cost certainty and schedule control."

Since opening its doors in 1994, the Houston office has grown to become Burns & McDonnell's largest, outside of the firm's headquarters office in Kansas City. Burns & McDonnell is on track toward adding 1,000 employees in 2018, with many of them located in one of Burns & McDonnell's six Texas locations.

