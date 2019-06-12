Burns & McDonnell Selects Peter Aarons to Lead Aviation Group in the West

"We're thrilled to welcome Peter to our aviation team as we see airport passenger traffic climb to record levels with growth in the double digits," says Renita Mollman , vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in California. "From executing major capital improvement projects to developing infrastructure solutions for airports across the U.S., Peter's extensive experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to help transform the aviation industry and deliver world-class service to our clients."

With nearly three decades of experience, Aarons has managed more than $1 billion in projects for major infrastructure programs, including program management, master planning, facility design and construction, commissioning and operational system design. He has provided on-site management and oversight for master plans and capital improvement programs for Los Angeles World Airports, San Diego International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to watch the aviation industry transform with new technologies and infrastructure systems, enhancing passenger experiences and connecting people from around the world," says Aarons, aviation development director for Burns & McDonnell in California. "It's an honor to join Burns & McDonnell to continue fueling my passion for designing and constructing efficient, cost-effective airport facilities and aviation infrastructure systems geared for the future."

Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell, Aarons served in key leadership and executive positions at major engineering and design firms. In addition, he served as program manager and deputy director for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority's (SDCRAA) $1.2 billion terminal development program. He also held a leadership position with the San Francisco International Airport Commission.

Aarons earned a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. He is an active member of Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), American Association of Airport Executives, Airport Consultants Council and the Construction Management Association of America. He currently serves on the Business Information Technologies Committee at ACI-NA as an associate members officer.

Burns & McDonnell plans, designs and builds projects for aviation clients from offices across the country, including Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California. The firm is ranked No. 4 in Airports by Engineering News-Record and has experience working at more than 350 airports around the world. In 2018, Burns & McDonnell completed more than $150 million in projects at large airports across the country.

