Burns & McDonnell Strengthens and Expands Aviation & Federal Team in Southern California

Betz brings 32 years of experience to his role of project manager for the design and construction of large-scale military offerings, including a five-year, in-country residency leading multinational efforts with design-build projects in the Middle East. He has served as project manager or project principal on projects throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Guam. His experience in design and construction specialization of Department of Defense and aerospace facilities includes: net-zero headquarters, research and development test centers, airfield maintenance and hangar facilities, master planning, housing, and other industrial facilities. He also has extensive experience in both traditional and design-build project delivery methods.

Ingraham, a section manager, brings 32 years of experience as a civil engineer specializing in large pavement and infrastructure projects. He specializes in airfield design and construction management for general, commercial and federal aviation clients. He focuses on general and public works projects, and his experience encompasses both private sector work as well as federal. He has managed multiyear, multitask on-call programs for commercial airport and general aviation clients. His federal experience includes projects at MCAS Miramar, NAWS China Lake, MCAGCC Twentynine Palms as well as projects in Guam and at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

"We are excited to have Michael and Curt join our team," says Renita Mollman, vice president for Burns & McDonnell in Southern California. "They know what our clients expect and how we can best implement solutions for their challenges."

Burns & McDonnell has been involved in military projects since 1942. Since then, the firm's experience has grown to include diverse projects and services for federal and military clients worldwide. Learn more about comprehensive services for military and federal projects.

Burns & McDonnell plans, designs and builds projects for aviation clients, addressing needs ranging from safety and security to convenience and amenities. The firm has experience working at more than 350 airports in the United States and around the world. Learn more about the aviation team.

